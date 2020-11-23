Left Menu
Narinder Batra meets Rijiju, discusses preparations for Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday to discuss several things.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:30 IST
Narinder Batra (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday to discuss several things. In the meeting, Batra discussed the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and training during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also had a discussion on the overall improvement of Olympic and non-Olympic sports in India, with a focus on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

Moreover, Batra discussed a one-time special grant for National Sports Federations (NSF) and State Olympic Associations (SOA) to enable them to overcome the difficulties they are facing because of the pandemic. Earlier this year, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

