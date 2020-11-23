Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Undertaker' bids final farewell at Survivor Series 2020

Veteran American wrestler and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020 on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Stamford | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:34 IST
'The Undertaker' bids final farewell at Survivor Series 2020
Wrestler Undertaker (Photo/ Undertaker's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran American wrestler and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020 on Sunday (local time). The veteran wrestler had made his debut on-screen in WWE at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. The seven-time WWE champion's goodbye on Sunday witnessed his iconic ring walk for the final time.

WWE legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Kane were also present to bid the Superstar a final farewell. American professional wrestler John Cena thanked 'The Undertaker' for all the ring moments.

"After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30," Cena tweeted. American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflected on his time with the Veteran American wrestler and said he was 'honoured' to share the ring with 'The Deadman'.

"30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, "Muthafucka" True story Face with tears of joy Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker," 'The Rock' tweeted. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE Network docuseries 'The Last Ride'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

As instances of phishing, fraud and unauthorised access by cybercriminals become increasingly more commonplace in New Zealand, a newly-launched tool is assisting small and medium businesses around the country with a way to fight back, with ...

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Shares of Reliance Industries RIL jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the companys proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Futu...

Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of violations ...

Cricket-NZ focus on T20 may change with Windies series: McCullum

New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next years World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020