Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-German FA to review state of national team on Dec. 4

The German Football Association (DFB) will review the state of the national team following their 6-0 demolition by Spain last week in a meeting with team manager Oliver Bierhoff on Dec. 4, it said on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:58 IST
Soccer-German FA to review state of national team on Dec. 4

The German Football Association (DFB) will review the state of the national team following their 6-0 demolition by Spain last week in a meeting with team manager Oliver Bierhoff on Dec. 4, it said on Monday. While Germany have qualified for next year's European Championship they have exited their last three competitions in the first round, and their defeat by Spain was the heaviest since 1931.

"In the DFB meeting on Dec. 4 Oliver Bierhoff... will present and evaluate the current situation of the national team," the DFB said in a statement. "Part of this discussion are the experiences of the defeat against Spain but also the overall development of the team in the past two years." Coach Joachim Loew, in charge for 14 years, is under mounting pressure following the heavy loss to Spain which meant the Germans exited the Nations League competition in the group stage for the second time in a row.

The four-time world champions, who last won the title in 2014, also crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the first round while an overhauling of the team since then has not yet delivered on Loew's promises. "The DFB board unanimously agreed on the roadmap in order to collect insights and evaluate them and discuss them. It gives the national team coach time and emotional distance in order to process the current situation," the statement added.

"On a sporting level to analyse the reasons for the clear defeat in Seville and on a personal level to process the big frustration. That is the proper thing to do." It said it would inform of the results of the meeting in due course.

Germany will next play again in March before a few more warm-up matches prior to the Euros start in June.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Klopp says Salah to return after negative coronavirus test

Mohamed Salah is set to return to training with Liverpool following a negative test for COVID-19, manager Jurgen Klopp said. Salah missed the 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday following two positive tests for the coronavirus during the inter...

SEC issues ‘faulty’ postal ballot scheme notification for DDC polls for Kashmiri migrants: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday criticised the state election commission SEC for issuing a faulty and discriminatory postal ballot scheme notification for displaced Kashmiri migrants for the ensuing district development council DDC poll...

Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn

A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged compensation and other reparations for him from the Japanese government. In an opinion ...

Focus should be on creating good content, not stars: ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur believes OTT platforms have emerged as a good space for talented artistes who were otherwise not getting opportunities in the mainstream Hindi cinema. Mathur, who is nominated in the best actor category at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020