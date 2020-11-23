Left Menu
The BCCI on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala first-class cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair, who had also played an unofficial first-class game against then Ceylon. He was 79.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:00 IST
BCCI condoles death of former Kerala cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair

The BCCI on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala first-class cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair, who had also played an unofficial first-class game against then Ceylon. Bhaskaran breathed his last in Houston, USA, where he practised medicine. He was 79.

"The BCCI mourns the death of Dr. CK Bhaskaran Nair. The 79-year-old passed away on 21st November 2020 at Houston in the United States of America (USA)," the Board stated in a condolence message. Nair, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer, was born in 1941 in Thalassery in Kerala. He picked 106 wickets in 42 first-class matches in a 12-year career spanning from 1957 to 1969. He had five five-wicket hauls and scored 580 runs, with the highest being 76 not out.

Nair was one of the key members of the Kerala team which had the likes of George Abraham, Balan Pandit, Santi Aaron, Acharath Babu, Kelappan Thampuran, D Ram, RV Thampuran and H Devaraj. He was a part of the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-led Indian squad which played against Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) in 1965. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Nair bowled 18 overs in that match and got two wickets, conceding 51 runs.

