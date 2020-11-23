Left Menu
I have not really set any personal goals, but looking forward to Australia tour: Gill

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:46 IST
Flamboyant youngster Shubman Gill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on mighty Australia but has not set any personal goals for the upcoming assignments where a good outing could help him cement his place in the Indian team. Gill has so far played only two ODIs for India and is part of the limited overs as well as the Test squad for the Australia tour beginning on Friday.

"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," Gill said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter. The 21-year-old batsman headed to Australia after an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with KKR. Gill accumulated 440 runs in 14 matches in the recently-concluded IPL in the UAE.

"The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it will be fun and exciting. But, obviously, when the practice session starts then it's a whole different situation. "I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," he added.

Seen as one with a bright future, Gill was named the replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma for the Test series in New Zealand in the beginning of this year. He had made his way into the national team after scoring an unbeaten 204 and a half-century for India A in an unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch. India and Australia will play a series of three ODIs, three T20 internationals and four Tests during their long stay Down Under.

The two teams are currently quarantining in Sydney, the venue of the first ODI on November 27..

