Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have to play like champions to win derby: ATKMB's Kotal

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side has started off on a positive note beating Kerala Blasters for the first time in three seasons and is keen to sustain the winning momentum. Pritam Kotal, who wore the captain's armband against Kerala, said it's advantage green and maroon brigade and they have to play like "champions".

PTI | Benaulim | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:12 IST
We have to play like champions to win derby: ATKMB's Kotal

Five days before their much-anticipated first Indian Super League meeting against traditional rivals SC East Bengal, the Bengal brigade of ATK Mohun Bagan is upbeat and working on the mental aspect of the game. The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side has started off on a positive note beating Kerala Blasters for the first time in three seasons and is keen to sustain the winning momentum.

Pritam Kotal, who wore the captain's armband against Kerala, said it's advantage green and maroon brigade and they have to play like "champions". "We will definitely be a bit ahead mentally in Friday's derby after winning the Kerala match. We were the champions last year. So we have to play like champions, that's what I am telling everyone," Kotal, who is ATKMB's most experienced derby campaigner having featured in 13 of them, said here.

For the likes of Fijian star Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia or Tiri, it will be a first-time experience after ATK's merger with Mohun Bagan. But the team is not short on derby experience with six of the team's seven Bengalis having experienced the high-adrenaline emotions.

"We have grown up watching these matches so an extra hormone works for us (Bangalis)," Kotal said. The defender from Uttarpara played for Mohun Bagan for five seasons but never became a captain.

At ATKMB however, he was made captain for their debut match of ISL as a merged entity. The Robbie Fowler-coached SC East Bengal might spring some surprises, but Kotal is confident of countering their opponents.

"We know about their Indian footballers. And in today's world of technology it's not difficult to gather details about the foreigners. We are also getting feedbacks from India and abroad. It's really encouraging." ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya is among the five names Habas has announced as captain. To him, the importance of the derby is different.

"In the green and maroon time I got only one chance to play derby. But the match was ruined due to trouble at the Salt Lake Stadium. Then I went to Goa. I never got a chance to play a big match." "So this derby must be won. It's an emotional match. I will not deny that an extra urge to win this match comes naturally." Bhattacharya was all praise for his team's defence. "Our defence is the best of the competition. I didn't get the ball in the Kerala match. That's more to worry about. Because when a ball hits the goal, it is terrible. Always be careful. It's a challenge to keep the focus on ninety minutes," he said.

Shubhashis Bose has played three derbies in one year at Mohun Bagan and has not lost in any of them. Meanwhile, it is learnt that left winger Soosai Raj, who got injured in the opener, is doubtful for the big match, team sources said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prepares for first COVID-19 shots as another vaccine candidate emerges

U.S. officials expect to begin inoculating Americans against the novel coronavirus by mid-December as another global drug company on Monday unveiled promising trial results on a vaccine candidate, providing hope as the pace of infections ac...

UK regulator reviews Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

The UK government on Monday said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agencys MHRA is reviewing data from PfizerBioNTech to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine meets robust standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness...

Drive-ins let Dutch kids have socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas

Coronavirus is changing the face of end-of-year childrens festivities in the Netherlands, with drive-ins being used to give kids a socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas Sinterklaas and his helpers. Its a nice alternative, so that we ...

Soccer-Time for Neymar and Mbappe to step up for injury-hit PSG

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will need to rediscover their Champions League scoring touch when an injury-hit Paris St Germain take on RB Leipzig in Group H on Tuesday.Both strikers have just resumed playing after injury layoffs but Neymar has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020