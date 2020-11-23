Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket Ireland signs new ground rights deal with ITW Consulting

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd as ground rights holder for international home matches until 2022.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:03 IST
Cricket Ireland signs new ground rights deal with ITW Consulting
Cricket Ireland logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd as ground rights holder for international home matches until 2022. "The agreement covers five home series that are expected to be played from 2021 to 2022, and will see ITW responsible for negotiating sponsor deals covering in-ground signage, 3D mats and boundary ropes. Brands will be able to leverage the exposure created through the global broadcast of men's internationals, with an estimated reach in the hundreds of millions of viewers," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

In July 2020, ITW was announced as the Ireland men's shirt sponsorship rights holder and official sponsorship consultancy partner, and have previously held the ground rights in Ireland in 2018 for the men's Test match against Pakistan and the T20I series against India. "It is a demonstration of confidence in the strength and growth of Irish cricket to see this deal agreed during what is still an uncertain time for live sport around the world. Bhairav and the team at ITW have proven to be engaged and supportive partners, helping to drive commercial activity that is necessary to see Cricket Ireland and the sport in general to move forward through these difficult times," Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director for Cricket Ireland, said.

"Saying that, the strength and attractiveness of Irish cricket shouldn't be under-estimated -- the broadcast reach of our men's home internationals in 2019 alone was approximately 429 million viewers -- and with World Cup runners-up New Zealand and South Africa amongst sides visiting our shores in the next two years, this is an exciting time for cricket in Ireland," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. The British drugma...

MP: DNA test on Labrador to settle ownership dispute

In what may be a rare occurrence in a dispute over pets, police in Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district plan to subject a Labrador to a DNA test after two people claimed ownership and the dog signaled recognition at both of them. As per pol...

Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody.Reuters report...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020