Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-England to allow 4,000 fans at sporting events in lowest-risk areas

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:14 IST
Sport-England to allow 4,000 fans at sporting events in lowest-risk areas

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events in lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2, the BBC reported on Monday.

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions, a total of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in tier two areas but none can do so in tier three areas, the BBC reported.

English Premier League matches have continued behind closed doors during the lockdown announced on Nov. 1. Supporters have not been allowed into sporting venues since the first lockdown was announced in March, barring a few exceptions.

Also Read: UK grocery sales up 6.9% in October ahead of new English lockdown

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Children more willing to punish if wrongdoer is 'taught a lesson'

Many children are willing to make personal sacrifices to punish wrongdoers -- and even more so if they believe punishment will teach the transgressor a lesson, a new Yale study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour shows. Philosop...

In COVID-hit Europe even St Nicholas told to keep distance at Christmas

With restrictions on family gatherings, instructions not to hug and a polite request to St Nicholas to keep your distance, Europe is preparing for its first COVID-19 Christmas.Governments across the continent, which accounts for a quarter o...

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020