Hope Pogba is available for UCL clash against Basaksehir: Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday said that he is hopeful of midfielder Paul Pogba's availability for the Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:26 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday said that he is hopeful of midfielder Paul Pogba's availability for the Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir. Pogba had missed United's 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but he trained with his teammates on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Basaksehir.
"We hope he (Pogba) is going to be available, he trained this morning, we will see if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. United will be without the services of Jesse Lingard as Solskjaer revealed that the 27-year-old is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Phil Jones and Luke Shaw will also miss the clash against Basaksehir. Shaw had picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win against Everton before the international break. "I hope nearer to four weeks. But with a recurrence of hamstring injuries you can't risk anything and he's not trained with us, we'll see how he reacts to the program he's on, hopefully, four but maybe nearer five or six," said Solskjaer.
After this match against Basksehir, United will lock horns against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, November 29. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Missing autorickshaw driver's body found in creek
Auto-rickshaw driver dead, two injured in road crash in Delhi's Greater Kailash
Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury
Pak: Peshawar HC CJ who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of coronavirus
PDM to hold rally in Peshawar on Nov 22 despite Imran Khan's ban on 'jalsas'