Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-With India series looming, Smith relieved to find his hands

Smith's batting woes were a major concern for Australia, who are set to face India in six limited overs matches before the mouth-watering test series. But back in isolation in Sydney after returning from the UAE, Smith said he felt like he had found his rhythm and was striking the ball better and able to place it where he wanted.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:07 IST
Cricket-With India series looming, Smith relieved to find his hands

Australia batsman Steve Smith says a training breakthrough during a stint in isolation has helped him find his hands again and he is confident his Indian Premier League struggles are behind him as he prepares to face India on Friday. Smith had a relatively quiet IPL in the United Arab Emirates, scoring 311 runs at 25.91 in 14 matches. He averaged 41.40 in the previous three years of the tournament.

The 31-year-old said he had hardly picked up a bat during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and then struggled on Australia's limited overs tour of England, where he scored 31 runs in three Twenty20 innings. Smith's batting woes were a major concern for Australia, who are set to face India in six limited overs matches before the mouth-watering test series.

But back in isolation in Sydney after returning from the UAE, Smith said he felt like he had found his rhythm and was striking the ball better and able to place it where he wanted. "The past few days I have found something ... I have found my hands which I am extremely excited about," Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's just getting that feel of the bat behind my toe the right way, the way my hands come up the bat. "But it just hasn't quite been right until two days ago. I found a little something and everything just clicked in.

"I had a big smile on my face after training the other day." The smile will no doubt spread to the faces of Australian fans if Smith has indeed rediscovered his form.

He averages 84.05 against India in tests and 60.46 in one-day internationals. The last time Smith said he had "found his hands" was ahead of the 2017/18 Ashes test series, where he tore apart England's attack for 687 runs at 137.40. "In big series I try and stand up and get the best out of myself," Smith said.

"Whether there is something more inside me that comes out, I'm not sure."

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official.

COVID Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official....

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020