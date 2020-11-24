COVID-19: England to allow football fans into stadiums in December

In a major development amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of football fans in some areas of England will be permitted to return to stadiums, starting next month. Announcing the latest set of measures designed to combat the spread of coronavirus on Monday, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the four-week national lockdown in England will end on December 2 and will be replaced by a new three-tiered system, Goal.com reported.

The number of fans that will be allowed in the stands will depend on what tier a club's stadium is situated in. According to Goal.com, stadiums in areas placed in tier 1 will be allowed the entry of 4,000 fans, sitting while maintaining social distancing, or half of their maximum capacity, whichever is fewer. Stadiums in areas situated in tier 2 can hold matches in the presence of 2,000 socially distanced fans or half of their maximum capacity, whichever is fewer.

However, the venues in areas placed in tier 3 will continue to hold matches behind closed doors. The government is expected to announce what tiers each area will be placed in on Thursday, Goal.com reported. (ANI)