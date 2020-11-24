Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Pumas no longer a surprise package: NZ assistant Plumtree

Argentina will not have the element of surprise on their side in Newcastle on Saturday when they try to repeat their shock Tri-Nations win over New Zealand, All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:59 IST
Rugby-Pumas no longer a surprise package: NZ assistant Plumtree

Argentina will not have the element of surprise on their side in Newcastle on Saturday when they try to repeat their shock Tri-Nations win over New Zealand, All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has said. The Pumas produced a superb defensive effort and dominated the collisions to record a 25-15 victory against the All Blacks two weeks ago.

That defeat came after the All Blacks had lost 24-22 to Australia the week before, with the back-to-back defeats putting new coach Ian Foster and his staff under pressure. The All Blacks have not lost three successive tests since 1998, when they went on to drop five in a row.

The Pumas followed up their first ever win over New Zealand with a 15-15 draw against the Wallabies last week, where they seemed content to allow the Australians to play all the rugby and put them under pressure to earn kickable penalties. "We know what the Argentinians are all about now," Plumtree told reporters on Tuesday. "We've seen them play twice, and we'll see how we get on against them in the weekend."

The All Blacks were heavily criticised for a lack of penetration in their backline against the Pumas in Sydney on Nov. 14, and seemed unwilling or unable to change their game plan to get through their stifling defence. "When the All Blacks get beaten it's when defences dominate our attack," Plumtree said.

"We do see opportunities, but we've got to be good enough to take those opportunities and see that space and look to get the ball to that space. "That's not just running the ball, it's also kicking and applying pressure in different parts of the game."

Plumtree suggested there might be some changes to personnel on Saturday, with loose forwards Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu looking the most likely to get the nod with the side needing more physicality and both players impressing in their opportunities so far.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa govt issues Rs 156-cr demand notice to JSW Steel

The Goa government has issued a demand notice to JSW Steel Ltd, handling coal at Mormugao Port Trust MPT, to pay Rs 156.34 crore in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within a fortnight, for transportation of coal. In a dem...

SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

SC rejects sacked BSF jawans plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi....

Dele Alli pulls off "outrageous catch" as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenhams Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an outrageous catch as he played cricket with his teammates. Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman h...

Junior engineer, held by CBI for 'sexual exploitation' of children, tests positive for COVID-19

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The junior engineer, Ram Bhavan, who is lodged in the Banda jail f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020