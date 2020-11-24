Soccer-Another Korea national team staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:56 IST
Another staff member from South Korea's national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections within the set-up to 11. RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and Ulsan Hyundai goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo were among seven players who tested positive in Austria, where South Korea played friendlies against Mexico and Qatar earlier this month.

Three members of staff had earlier tested positive. First-choice goalkeeper Jo returned a negative test on Monday and would be quarantined in South Korea, Yonhap quoted the Korea Football Association as saying.

