Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sociedad's Silva faces spell out with hamstring injury

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad have been dealt a blow with the confirmation that playmaker David Silva has injured his hamstring. Silva, who joined Sociedad in August after spending a trophy-laden decade with Manchester City, is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar and is a doubt for Sunday's La Liga game at home to Villarreal.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:55 IST
Soccer-Sociedad's Silva faces spell out with hamstring injury

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad have been dealt a blow with the confirmation that playmaker David Silva has injured his hamstring. Silva, who has started his side's last eight games and helped them win six consecutive matches to go three points clear at the top of the Spanish standings, hurt his hamstring in Sunday's 1-0 win at Cadiz according to a club statement.

The statement said he has a grade one (mild) hamstring strain, without saying how long he would be out for. Silva, who joined Sociedad in August after spending a trophy-laden decade with Manchester City, is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar and is a doubt for Sunday's La Liga game at home to Villarreal.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deep depression off TN intensifies into cyclonic storm, to cross coast on Wednesday

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a severe storm on Wednesday. The official machinery has been put on high alert in Tamil Nadu and the nei...

India's score on protecting minority investors has slipped, need to sharpen focus: Finmin official

Indias score on protection of minority investors compiled by the World Bank as part of the Ease of Doing Business rankings has slipped recently and there is a need for stakeholders to improve on this aspect, a senior finance ministry offici...

Thai police to charge protest leaders with royal insult

Thai police have summoned seven leaders of anti-government protests to face charges of lese majeste over comments made at demonstrations that demanded reforms to the monarchy, a police source and a rights group said on Tuesday. It will be t...

As India readies vaccine strategy, Modi warns of possible side-effects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Tuesday that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020