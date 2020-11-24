Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Emotional battle on cards as Lobera's Mumbai City FC gears up for FC Goa tie

FC Goa will face a tough challenge in their second encounter of the Indian Super League as they will take on former head coach Sergio Lobera's side, Mumbai City FC, the man who is credited for giving a strong foundation to The Gaurs.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:40 IST
ISL 7: Emotional battle on cards as Lobera's Mumbai City FC gears up for FC Goa tie
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa will face a tough challenge in their second encounter of the Indian Super League as they will take on former head coach Sergio Lobera's side, Mumbai City FC, the man who is credited for giving a strong foundation to The Gaurs. Lobera parted ways with the club before the start of the seventh edition of the ISL and joined the Mumbai-based team after spending three years in Goa.

Lobera may not show the emotions on camera, but he would know what he has given in defining the identity of FC Goa. The Fatorda Stadium is the scene of some of Lobera's most memorable moments as a coach in India. During his time at the club, he guided Goa to a Super Cup triumph and multiple top-four finishes. Lobera, after taking over from Brazilian legend Zico, moulded the team according to his footballing philosophy and forged them into one of the most entertaining outfits in the ISL. For that, he is still held in high regard by the football community in the state. His influence at the club has outlasted his own tenure -- the way they played against Bengaluru FC in the first outing of this season suggests that new coach Juan Ferrando's job will be to build on the base that Lobera has set, rather than have a complete break with the past.

Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, the legendary Indian goalkeeper, admires the Spaniard for what he did for Goa. "Lobera had a positive approach at FC Goa and has transformed the side. I liked the way his team played. He has given the club a strong foundation," Sankhwalkar, who is currently heading the Goa Football Development Council, stated.

His views are echoed by India international Climax Lawrence. "When Lobera arrived, FC Goa supported him by giving him a free hand in forming the team. He definitely brought a change to their play, bringing in good players like Coro (Ferran Corominas) and (Ahmed) Jahouh. Now that he is gone, he will be respected but the show must go on. I think the new coach Ferrando has also assembled a strong side. The clash will be emotional for many, but also an interesting one." he said. FC Goa will take on Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bolsters consumer arsenal for collective redress

The European Parliament approved a landmark set of rules on Tuesday to enable consumers to pursue collective lawsuits against companies in the bloc. EU lawmakers said the collective redress directive would protect consumers from scandals su...

Polish ski slopes set to open, but only local skiers for now

Polish ski slopes look set to reopen this winter, but only for local people during the coming school holidays because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The government said at the weekend it was allowing shopping centres to reopen in the run-...

China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021 -Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expected that economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on growth in 2020. Speaking at a news conference with the ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020