Left Menu
Development News Edition

Star India acquires CSA media rights till 2024

Star India has acquired the media rights of Cricket South Africa (CSA) till the end of 2023-24 cricket season, across Asia, the Middle-East and North Africa.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:44 IST
Star India acquires CSA media rights till 2024
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Star India has acquired the media rights of Cricket South Africa (CSA) till the end of 2023-24 cricket season, across Asia, the Middle-East and North Africa. The agreement grants Star India exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums including all India tours to South Africa in this period. The association will commence with England's tour to South Africa starting on November 27, which is the return of cricket on Star Sports Network after the Indian Premier League. Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI, IPL apart from other cricket rights.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cricket South Africa. This alliance fortifies our commitment to cricket and our belief in the significance of sport in Star India's consumer proposition. South Africa has some of the most highly recalled Cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024," Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, Star India said in a statement. "The broadcast of Dream11 IPL was an unprecedented collective endeavour built on the same principles. We will hope to apply the same approach and elevate the consumer experience of CSA's matches. The partnership will kick off with England tour of South Africa on November 27 during which the three T20Is will be broadcast in Hindi for the very first time. This will give these matches significant reach in the Hindi-speaking markets," he added.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender said, "There are few social events on the South African sporting calendar that rally our fans up as much the cricket-showdown between South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, so we wholeheartedly welcome this agreement with Star India." "Knowing that the sport reaches millions of people all over the world, which is now further amplified by this Star deal, will see our Protea teams even more powered up to impress fans and to outperform their rivals! We look forward to partnering with Star India and to delivering wicket-smashing cricket until the end of the 2023/24 season!" he added.

The agreement will cover all international cricket matches played by the South African men's cricket team. As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises of 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising of three Tests and three T20Is. The agreement will also cover women's international cricket matches played by Proteas as well as CSA's domestic men's franchise matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...

PM Modi assured that COVID vaccine to be distributed in four stages: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that when available, the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed in four stages, beginning with frontline health workers. Speaking at a press conference here, Rupani said that Prime Minister...

Kidnapping cases: Court to frame charges against ex-UP minister Prajapati on Dec 3

A special court to try MPs and MLAs here fixed December 3 for framing of charges against former UP cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and his accomplice Ashish Shukla in connection with an alleged kidnapping and molestation case. Jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020