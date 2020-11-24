Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mendy makes difficult things look easy at Chelsea, says Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lauded goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for making things look easy for the club as he kept seven clean sheets in nine appearances to date.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:02 IST
Mendy makes difficult things look easy at Chelsea, says Lampard
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lauded goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for making things look easy for the club as he kept seven clean sheets in nine appearances to date. A summer signing Mendy has produced better results with the Blues since being snapped up from Rennes.

"I've been really pleased. It's not easy and he's made it look easy, which is the difficult thing. When you come from another league there are of course differences in the Premier League - the physical nature, the speed of the league - and I think it is unique in those terms," Lampard told Chelsea TV. "For a goalkeeper that has got such a spotlight on him and is having to face these differences and make relationships with the team around him, he has done it very seamlessly.

"He has settled off the pitch and is performing on the pitch, you can't ask any more than that, and he is doing it with a smile on his face and with a really great attitude. So I'm really pleased, it's a good start for him in a Chelsea shirt. Long may that continue," he added. Mendy is proving to be the reassuring presence that Chelsea have been crying out for, with Lampard admitting that confidence built from the back has spread throughout his in-form team.

"It helps. Confidence is something that you have to build through a squad, bit by bit, from front to back. But with a goalkeeper, when you are talking about defensively and the amount of pressure that you come under in the Premier League, there aren't many games when you will have no problems and no issues. You need to build confidence," the Blues boss said. "We have had some clean sheets lately and individuals should take a lot of credit for that, but also collectively that confidence needs to build and it needs to continue," he added.

Chelsea have moved into third place in the Premier League table, two points behind Tottenham and Liverpool, while positive progress is also being made through Champions League competition. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys reserv...

Man who eloped with minor 3 years ago arrested

A youth who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl three years ago and is now the father of a two-year-old boy has been arrested by the CBI on charges of kidnapping. He was arrested from Rajpura in Punjab where he had settled with the...

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020