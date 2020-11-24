Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League

Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus. Liverpool has won all three of its matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if it beats Atalanta at Anfield.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:36 IST
Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League

Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus. The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks. Liverpool has won all three of its matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if it beats Atalanta at Anfield.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 4,777 on Tuesday as 41 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 102 with two more fatalities, state Information Education and Communi...

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

The United States pledged 600 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan next year at a key donor conference on Tuesday, but made half of it conditional on progress in U.S.-brokered peace talks underway with the Taliban. Dozens of nations, inte...

Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas: Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani vot...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs

Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday while bitcoin and oil prices also rose as political uncertainty subsided after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House. Short of spelling out his d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020