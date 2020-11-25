New Zealand's Greg Barclay elected new ICC Chairman

Left Menu
Greg Barclay has been elected as the new Independent Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Greg Barclay has been elected as the new Independent Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to an official statement, Barclay replaced Shashank Manohar who stepped down from the post earlier this year.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC's representative on the board of the International Cricket Council. He will step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

"It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," Barclay said in an official statement. "I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport," Barclay further said.

"I'd like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future," he added. Barclay was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.

He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies. (ANI)

