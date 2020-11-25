Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open: Medvedev

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:45 IST
Tennis-Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open: Medvedev

ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev says players health will be at risk if quarantine restrictions prevent them from playing or practising in the run-up to the Australian Open. Organisers are in talks with the Victoria state government over the protocols to be put in place for those arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

State officials said on Wednesday the Melbourne Park tournament would go ahead, though it would likely take place a week or two after the scheduled date and that players would have to undergo quarantine. "I'm going to go to Australia when we can to avoid any circumstances that would change your mind about competing there," world number four Medvedev told CNN.

"If, for instance, you weren't able to compete or to train during quarantine just ahead of the tournament, I don't think the tournament is going to happen." Organisers of this year's U.S. and French Opens established bio-secure 'bubbles' for players, who were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms except to train and play.

Medvedev said it would be "dangerous" for players to be confined to a hotel room for two weeks after arriving in Australia and then going straight into a Grand Slam. "(I'm) not complaining that it's boring or something like this," the Russian added.

"It's just that going out from the room after 14 days of not doing anything and (then) playing five sets right away, I think would be really dangerous for the health of any sportsman." Due to border restrictions between states and varied quarantine requirements by local governments across the country, Tennis Australia plans to shift all build-up tournaments leading to the Grand Slam to Victoria.

Andy Murray told British media that players faced a "tricky" decision over whether to travel to Australia and said he would support mandatory vaccination for competitors at tournaments next year. "I guess we'll have to wait and see what the ATP and the ITF (International Tennis Federation) decide their position is going to be on that. But I'm confident that players would be into it if it meant the tour going back to normality," Murray said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi's Startup Nanosafe Launches India's First Zero Alcohol Sanitizer

Delhi, India NewsVoir With the COVID-19 crisis still looming, and the nation gradually shifting back to normal there is a dire need for innovative solutions - now more than ever. An IIT Delhi startup named Nanosafe Solutions which launched ...

COVID-19: US donates 15 ventilators to Bhutan

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development USAID, is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India. The ventilat...

Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month

An expansion of a government compensation scheme for businesses forced to close under coronavirus restrictions will cost 1.6 billion euros 1.9 billion per month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.In a televised addres...

French minister backs Paris police chief after dismantling of migrant camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday expressed support for the Paris chief of police after clashes broke out during the dismantling of a new migrant camp in the French capital this week. French police opened a probe after p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020