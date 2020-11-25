Left Menu
Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

TITLE Both titles have been won by Mercedes for an unprecedented seventh year in a row. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton is now the most successful driver in Formula One history with more wins, podiums and pole positions than fellow seven-times champion Michael Schumacher.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:49 IST
Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit, the 15th race of the season: Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

2019 pole: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari One minute 27.866 seconds 2019 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Lap record: One minute 31.447 seconds, Pedro de la Rosa (Spain), McLaren 2005. Start time: 1410 GMT (1710 local)

TITLE Both titles have been won by Mercedes for an unprecedented seventh year in a row.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton is now the most successful driver in Formula One history with more wins, podiums and pole positions than fellow seven-times champion Michael Schumacher. BAHRAIN

Sebastian Vettel has won four times in Bahrain, Hamilton three. Ferrari have won six times at Sakhir, Mercedes three. Bahrain is hosting two races this year, on different track layouts. The kingdom first held a grand prix in 2004 and there was no race in 2011 due to civil unrest. It switched to a floodlit event in 2014.

Vettel has been on pole three times in Bahrain, Hamilton twice. The driver on pole in Bahrain has been the winner in six of the 15 races to date. It has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

The track is heavy on the brakes. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 94 victories, of which 73 have been with Mercedes, from 264 starts. No driver has won more for a single constructor. Hamilton has won 10 races in 2020, including the last four, and Mercedes 12. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly one each.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams and Mercedes 114 each and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 97 career poles. Canadian Lance Stroll's pole in Turkey ended Mercedes's pole domination, a run going back to Abu Dhabi last year.

- PODIUM

Hamilton has a record 163 career podiums. Vettel's third place in Turkey was Ferrari's third podium of the year and the German's first since Mexico 2019.

- POINTS

Hamilton has a record 47 points finishes in a row, which is also the most for successive classified finishes. All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

Hamilton and Racing Point's Sergio Perez are the only drivers yet to suffer a retirement this season. Perez missed two races due to COVID-19, however. Hamilton and Perez are also the only drivers to have scored in every race they have started.

