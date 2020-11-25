Left Menu
Shooter Divyansh Panwar tests covid positive, currently in home quarantine

"His condition is being monitored and all requisite support is being extended by SAI and NSF." A shooter training in the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has tested positive for COVID-19, but the SAI maintained that it will not hamper the ongoing national camp.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:58 IST
Shooter Divyansh Panwar tests covid positive, currently in home quarantine

World no 1 men's 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has tested positive for the COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Wednesday. Pawar, who has already earned an Olympic quota for India, is currently asymptomatic and is being home quarantined, SAI said in a statement. Panwar is part of the ongoing national camp at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here. "The shooters and support staff were on a one week Diwali break and reported to the camp on November 18. All campers were on a seven-day quarantine upon joining the camp, as per the Standard Operating Procedures. "Upon all athletes being tested on the sixth day of quarantine, Panwar tested positive," the SAI said. "His condition is being monitored and all requisite support is being extended by SAI and NSF." A shooter training in the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has tested positive for COVID-19, but the SAI maintained that it will not hamper the ongoing national camp. Last month, SAI had approved a two-month long coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14.

SAI, though, refrained from naming the athlete. The camp comprises 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), 8 coaches, 3 foreign coaches and two support staff. All 15 Olympic quota winners are part of the camp, which is taking place at a total cost of Rs 1.43 crore.

Prior to the national camp, the shooters had been practising at their home ranges amid the coronavirus pandemic..

