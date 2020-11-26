Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Maradona magic gripped Kolkata

The Argentine legend, who was 57 when he came here, had managed to dribble, show glimpses of his deft left foot and even crooned Spanish songs, as he sweated it out with a bunch of school children and bid them adieu with a promise to "bring football" to India.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:06 IST
When Maradona magic gripped Kolkata

His promise to bring "big-time" football to India remained unfulfilled as Diego Maradona died after cheating death more than once, leaving a cricket-mad nation devastated in an appropriate reflection of his immortal status. Success-starved in football for decades now, India, perhaps, needed Maradona, needed his "Hand of God" , to rise in a spectacularly popular sport that was made more popular by the Argentine's magic which will forever echo down the ages.

Many will remember the way he swayed, slithered and slalomed during his epochal World Cup triumph in 1986 in Mexico. A lot many in the 'City of Joy' will recall how a little bulky version of Maradona huffed and puffed during a charity football game here three years ago.

He played against a cricketing demigod in Sourav Ganguly, who was among the first to react to his death in Buenos Aires by saying that he lost his hero. The Argentine legend, who was 57 when he came here, had managed to dribble, show glimpses of his deft left foot and even crooned Spanish songs, as he sweated it out with a bunch of school children and bid them adieu with a promise to "bring football" to India. In December 2017, he turned up in shorts, enjoyed every bit of the maddening attention even though the gruelling session literally drained him as he was seen drenched in sweat, pouring water on his head.

But he had no complaints and was eloquent in his three-minute Spanish speech. "I'm here for football... It is a big step, that we take to uplift football in India," he said about his three-day private trip which was co-sponsored by a local politician among others, nearly nine years after his first visit to the city. "The country really has good players and a football school of boys. Football wants India and India wants football.

"Together with the people we will bring football. I have always been very well received in India. Thanks and kiss!" he had signed off, never to come back again. He also obliged his many die-hard fans with photographs and did not mind sitting on the pitch for that perfect frame.

He then headed straight near the packed galleries and wowed his fans with shooting some footballs in the air. Cheered on by a delirious crowd, Maradona then hummed a couple of songs.

It was not for nothing that India reacted with shock, anger and sadness after his heart stopped beating on Wednesday..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on U.S. jobs data, oil climbs further

MSCIs all-country stock index hits record before slipping 2020 asset performance httptmsnrt.rs2yaDPgn Global stock market outlook httpstmsnrt.rs3nT0J5r Updates prices By Rodrigo CamposNEW YORK, Nov 25 Reuters - Stocks edged back from reco...

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died....

COVID SCIENCE-No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Plasma treatment shows no benefit in severe COVID-19 Bloo...

Soccer-Genius with his feet, many English will remember Maradona for his hand

For all his God-given footballing genius, Diego Maradona, at least for a generation of England fans, will be forever demonized for a moment of skulduggery in Mexico Citys Azteca Stadium at the 1986 World Cup.Maradonas second goal in eventua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020