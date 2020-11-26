Left Menu
NFL-Steelers and Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive tests

The Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday following a number of positive COVID-19 tests from Ravens players, the National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday. The game between AFC North rivals Steelers (10-0) and Ravens (6-4) was the marquee matchup on the U.S. Thanksgiving Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:12 IST
The Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday following a number of positive COVID-19 tests from Ravens players, the National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday.

The game between AFC North rivals Steelers (10-0) and Ravens (6-4) was the marquee matchup on the U.S. Thanksgiving Thursday. The NFL said on Twitter the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel. The league did not say when the game would be played on Sunday.

The Ravens placed three players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. By Tuesday, five players and four staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to ESPN. The NFL's Thanksgiving Day lineup, which was expanded from two games to three in 2006, is an American cultural tradition alongside pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, with turkey-stuffed families retiring in front of the television each year to deliver blockbuster ratings.

The league has repeatedly ramped up its COVID-19 safety protocols this season amid numerous postponements and earlier this month unveiled a contingency plan for an expanded playoff pool if the pandemic forces outright cancellations.

