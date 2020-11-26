Left Menu
Soccer-Porto see off sorry Marseille to close in on last 16

Both teams finished with 10 men after Porto's Marko Grujic and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi were sent off, in the 67th and 70th minutes, respectively.

26-11-2020
Porto comfortably beat Olympique de Marseille 2-0 away on Wednesday to move to the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout phase. Zaidu Sanusi's goal and Sergio Oliveira's penalty put Porto on nine points from four games in Group C while Marseille, who became the first team to lose 13 straight games in the competition since it was launched in 1992-93, were eliminated with zero points.

Manchester City advanced with a perfect four wins from four group games with a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos, who with three points have a remote chance of leap-frogging Porto into second place. Both teams finished with 10 men after Porto's Marko Grujic and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi were sent off, in the 67th and 70th minutes, respectively.

