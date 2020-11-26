Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Kohli doesn't have too many 'chinks in his armour', reckons Finch

Virat Kohli was far from his best in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) considering the lofty standard he had set but Australian captain Aaron Finch feels that the Indian skipper doesn't have too many weak points and is one of the best ODI players.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:59 IST
Ind vs Aus: Kohli doesn't have too many 'chinks in his armour', reckons Finch
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli was far from his best in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) considering the lofty standard he had set but Australian captain Aaron Finch feels that the Indian skipper doesn't have too many weak points and is one of the best ODI players. Kohli scored more than 450 runs in the 13th edition of IPL but the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper didn't look in the best of form.

Finch, who played under Kohli in the IPL, feels the Indian skipper doesn't have too many 'chinks in his armour' and Australia's plan would be to keep looking for the ways that can get him out in the ODI series which gets underway this Friday. "He doesn't have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it's second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip," Finch said in a virtual press conference while replying to ANI's query.

"There are not too many chinks in his armour. He is probably the best one day player of all time. It's about sticking to our plan," he added. Finch too went through a lean patch during his stint with RCB in the IPL. The Australian skipper, who is famous for his power hitting, scored just 268 runs in the showpiece event.

"I think scoring runs in any format gives the player confidence. When you make runs you feel good but that is easier said than done in the shortest format of the game. The form is good and it's great to have a good form behind you," said Finch. India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emerald Jewellery unveils AI enabled mobile application platform for jewellery B2B business in collaboration with IBM

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu India, November 26 ANIBusinessWire India IBM and Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited Emerald Jewellery, one of Indias largest jewellery manufacturers, today unveiled the Tej mobile app, a first-of-its-kind Artificial...

Narayanasamy visits parts of Puducherry to assess damage by Cyclone Nivar

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited different areas of the Union Territory to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar. The Chief Minister informed that no loss of life has been reported in Puducherry in the wake o...

Fortune Edible Oils & Foods celebrates 20 years of togetherness

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIMediawire One of Indias most trusted brands, Fortune Edible Oils and Foods, on 24 Nov 2020 celebrated two decades of gracing the shelves of Indian kitchens. Saluting every homemade flavour through their lates...

Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Hyderabad Telangana India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020