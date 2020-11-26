Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captain's armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:11 IST
ISL 7: Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut season
Scottish defender Danny Fox (Image: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captain's armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Fox, who has plied his trade in the English Premier League for Southampton and Burnley, previously led Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic, a club he played for last season in the English Championship.

"I have known Danny for a quite some time now and I strongly believe he has leadership qualities. In the two weeks that we have trained together, he has already earned the players' trust and is a popular figure in the team who many look up to," said Fowler in an official statement. "Our team is full of leaders and Danny is a leader among leaders. I believe in him and feel he has the acumen to drive SC East Bengal forward as we build up to our first game, the big derby. I have had good conversations with him and he has shown the hunger like everybody else, to deliver the goods for the team," the Liverpool and England legend added.

After his stints with Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League, he moved to Nottingham Forest in the Championship ahead of a move to Wigan. "This is a big responsibility and I am ready for it. The Gaffer has shown his trust in me and I will not let him down. The team has gelled really well together and the mood within the group is positive," said Fox.

"I believe we have the hunger to do well as a unit. We have had good training sessions and the lads look sharp. We obviously start with the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday and I cannot wait to lead the red and golds on our home ground," he added. Irish midfielder Anthony Pilkington, meanwhile, joined the red and gold brigade as Fox's deputy and has played 400 games.

Pilkington has scored 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career. The 32-year-old had his best days playing for Norwich City in the Premier League between 2011-2014. He scored 14 goals, provided 5 assists from 75 appearances. The former Manchester United academy player spent the next five years with Cardiff City before moving to Wigan Athletic last year.

"Being the vice-captain of SC East Bengal brings with it a lot of responsibility. I am happy that the Gaffer has shown his trust in me, and I am ready to give my all for the red and golds. This team has a lot of leaders and they are all pushing each other. We have one goal, and that is to do well in our maiden ISL season," Pilkington said. SC East Bengal will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their season opener on Friday at Tilak Maidan. The red and gold brigade started full team training on October 30. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China hits 26% of 2020 target for U.S. energy imports under trade deal

China has accelerated imports of crude oil, propane, and liquefied natural gas LNG from the United States since July, but total energy product purchases through October remain far short of targets for 2020 set out in the Phase 1 trade deal ...

Asia needs to leverage stronger regional cooperation to boost COVID-19 recovery: ADB

Stronger regional cooperation strategies including in health, trade, finance, and disaster risk can help governments in Asia and the Pacific accelerate economic growth and a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new b...

3 PDP leaders resigned, term party as 'second fiddle' to NC

Ahead of first-ever elections to the District Development Councils DDCs, three Peoples Democratic Party PDP leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as second fiddle to National Conference. We join...

644 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, active count at 6,786

Odisha has reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 3,16,645, the health department informed. As many as 5,732,590 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far. Currently, 6,786 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020