Rugby-Ford back at flyhalf for England against Wales

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:32 IST
George Ford will start at flyhalf England against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell joining Henry Slade in the centres as Eddie Jones' team seek to make it three wins out of three in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ford returned from an Achilles injury to come off the bench in last week's 18-7 win over Ireland and Jones will be looking for his incisive distribution to fire a backline which looked sharp in the first half at Twickenham but failed to spark in the second. Jones has stuck with Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph and Elliot Daly as his back three, with the returning Anthony Watson on the bench.

The forward pack is unchanged, but Jack Willis, who made a try scoring debut in the win over Georgia but then missed the Ireland game, is included on the bench, alongside fellow backrower Dan Earl. Jones has opted for a 6-2 forward/backs split for his replacements, with returning hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart and lock Jonny Hill named alongside scrumhalf Dan Robson.

A win or draw - and probably even a narrow defeat on Saturday - would mean England top their group and they would then expect to face France in the competition final at Twickenham on Dec. 6. England team to play Wales on Saturday. 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 45 caps) 14. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 53 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 86 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 59 caps) 10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 70 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps) 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 62 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 52 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 38 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 41 caps) 5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 67 caps) 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 26 caps) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 20 caps) 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 54 caps) Replacements 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 24 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 6 caps) 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps) 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 6 caps) 21. Jack Willis (Wasps, 1 cap) 22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 5 caps) 23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

