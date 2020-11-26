Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Flyhalf Burns earns first Ireland start against Georgia

He will play alongside experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray. Stuart McCloskey will win a fourth cap at inside centre with Chris Farrell in the number 13 jersey, Stockdale at fullback, and Hugo Keenan and Keith Earls on the wings.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:42 IST
Rugby-Flyhalf Burns earns first Ireland start against Georgia

Flyhalf Billy Burns has been handed a first start for Ireland as they take on Georgia in their final Autumn Nations Cup Group A clash in Dublin on Sunday, while uncapped centre Shane Daly has been included on the bench. Burns, 26, has two appearances as a replacement after making his debut earlier this month and it was his clever chip that set up a try for Jacob Stockdale last time out against England. He will play alongside experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray.

Stuart McCloskey will win a fourth cap at inside centre with Chris Farrell in the number 13 jersey, Stockdale at fullback, and Hugo Keenan and Keith Earls on the wings. Captain James Ryan leads from the second row along with Iain Henderson, while in front of them is hooker Rob Herring, and props Finlay Bealham and Andrew Porter.

CJ Stander reverts to number eight at the back of the scrum, with flanks Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors. Daly is on the bench and in line for a debut in what is a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.

If they are to top their pool, Ireland must hope that England suffer a surprise defeat to Wales in Llanelli on Saturday in the other Group A fixture, which could allow them to overtake Eddie Jones’ side with a bonus-point win. They currently trail England by 39 on points difference – a figure that will be smaller should England lose – meaning that a hefty bonus-point win over a Georgian team yet to register a point could take them top.

Ireland have won all four previous meetings with Georgia, scoring 49 points or more in three of those games. Ireland team:

15. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 31 caps 14. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 12 caps 12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 86 caps 10. Billy Burns (UIster) 2 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 85 caps 1. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 13 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 14 caps 3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 30 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 56 caps 5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 30 caps Captain

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 16 caps 7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 44 caps Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps 17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 102 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 21 caps 19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 14 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 71 caps 21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 27 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps 23. Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster) uncapped

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sporting fraternity has lost a genius in Maradona, his void will be hard to fill: Kohli

We have lost a genius and his void can never be filled, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the departed Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday at h...

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...

Bombay HC refuses to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Banks LVB merger with DBS Bank India Ltd which will be effective from November 27. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020