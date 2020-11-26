Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

Left Menu
India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma's injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or not.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:27 IST
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ Rohit Sharma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma's injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or not. Kohli also shed light regarding the whole injury management issue involving Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper clarified that before the first selection meeting for the Australia tour, Rohit was advised two weeks of rest.

"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference on Thursday. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide. Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia is on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

