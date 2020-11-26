FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League clubs that can welcome back fans
Clubs in regions classified as Tier 3, or very high alert, cannot host fans. Following are the Premier League clubs in Tier 2 areas that can host up to 2,000 fans: *Arsenal *Brighton & Hove Albion *Chelsea *Crystal Palace *Everton *Fulham *Liverpool *Southampton *Tottenham Hotspur *West Ham United Premier League clubs in Tier 3 areas that cannot welcome back fans yet: *Aston Villa *Burnley *Leeds United *Leicester City *Manchester United *Manchester City *Newcastle United *Sheffield United *West Bromwich Albion *Wolverhampton Wanderers (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:43 IST
