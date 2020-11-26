FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League clubs that can welcome back fans

Premier League clubs in London and Liverpool can host some fans at games when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2. The two cities were among those classified on Thursday as falling into Tier 2 or high alert regions. Clubs in regions classified as Tier 3, or very high alert, cannot host fans.

Following are the Premier League clubs in Tier 2 areas that can host up to 2,000 fans: *Arsenal

*Brighton & Hove Albion *Chelsea

*Crystal Palace *Everton

*Fulham *Liverpool

*Southampton *Tottenham Hotspur

*West Ham United Premier League clubs in Tier 3 areas that cannot welcome back fans yet:

*Aston Villa *Burnley

*Leeds United *Leicester City

*Manchester United *Manchester City

*Newcastle United *Sheffield United

*West Bromwich Albion *Wolverhampton Wanderers (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)