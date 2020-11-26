Left Menu
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League clubs that can welcome back fans

Clubs in regions classified as Tier 3, or very high alert, cannot host fans. Following are the Premier League clubs in Tier 2 areas that can host up to 2,000 fans: *Arsenal *Brighton & Hove Albion *Chelsea *Crystal Palace *Everton *Fulham *Liverpool *Southampton *Tottenham Hotspur *West Ham United Premier League clubs in Tier 3 areas that cannot welcome back fans yet: *Aston Villa *Burnley *Leeds United *Leicester City *Manchester United *Manchester City *Newcastle United *Sheffield United *West Bromwich Albion *Wolverhampton Wanderers (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:43 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League clubs that can welcome back fans

Premier League clubs in London and Liverpool can host some fans at games when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2. The two cities were among those classified on Thursday as falling into Tier 2 or high alert regions. Clubs in regions classified as Tier 3, or very high alert, cannot host fans.

Following are the Premier League clubs in Tier 2 areas that can host up to 2,000 fans: *Arsenal

*Brighton & Hove Albion *Chelsea

*Crystal Palace *Everton

*Fulham *Liverpool

*Southampton *Tottenham Hotspur

*West Ham United Premier League clubs in Tier 3 areas that cannot welcome back fans yet:

*Aston Villa *Burnley

*Leeds United *Leicester City

*Manchester United *Manchester City

*Newcastle United *Sheffield United

*West Bromwich Albion *Wolverhampton Wanderers (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

