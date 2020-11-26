Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Change in WTC points system very surprising, says Kohli

"It is definitely surprising," said India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday while talking about the altered points system in the World Test Championship (WTC).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:06 IST
Ind vs Aus: Change in WTC points system very surprising, says Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

"It is definitely surprising," said India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday while talking about the altered points system in the World Test Championship (WTC). The WTC table will now be revised to rank teams based on the percentage of points earned from the series played, meaning teams will be ranked in order of percentage of points earned. Due to this rule change, India has slipped to the second spot in the WTC standings while Australia has attained the first spot.

"It is definitely surprising, we were told that points are the matter of contention for top two teams qualifying for the finals of the WTC and suddenly it has become about percentage out of nowhere. It is very confusing and it is difficult to understand why and if these things were explained to us from day one, it would have been easier for us to understand why this change has been made. It has happened out of nowhere, the further questions about this should be asked from the ICC to understand why this has been done," said Kohli during a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia. India was the leading the points table of WTC but with new rules, Australia toppled the Virat Kohli-led side as Tim Paine-led side has 82.22 per cent points while India has 75.00 per cent points. England is in the third position with 60.83 per cent points while New Zealand is at fourth in the table.

The ICC General Manager of Cricket Operations Geoff Allardice had explained why the WTC points system was amended. "Number of series that were to be played under WTC has been postponed and it does not look like they will be finished before the end of competition window which is the end of March 2021," Allardice said in a video posted on ICC's Online Media Zone.

"We decided to make a change based on the matches that teams actually play and the percentage of points they win from those matches. The final is scheduled for June 2021 in the UK. The finishing points will now be determined by the percentage of points each team wins from the matches they actually play and that is to adjust for the teams that may not play all their matches by the end of the competition," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, after an ultimatum expired for Tigrayan forces to surrender.The government had given the Tigray Peo...

Ind vs Aus: Bumrah and Shami's workload will be managed, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about workload management and he once again made it clear on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitor...

India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society and India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. Addressing a virtual event or...

Berlin plans six vast COVID-19 vaccination centres handling 4,000 people a day

Berlin is racing to open six mass vaccination centres capable of handling up to 4,000 people per day by mid-December, the project coordinator told Reuters on Thursday, as the city waits for authorities to approve the first vaccines.An empty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020