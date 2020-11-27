Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milan held to 1-1 draw by Lille in Europa League

The result leaves Lille on eight points at the top of Group H, a point ahead of Milan with two more games to play with qualification to the knockout stages still not assured after Sparta Prague moved up to six points with victory over Celtic. Lille nearly took an early lead when Sandro Tonali lost possession near his box, allowing Yusuf Yazici to take a shot on goal.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:36 IST
Soccer-Milan held to 1-1 draw by Lille in Europa League

Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Lille in the Europa League on Thursday after a well-worked Jonathan Bamba goal cancelled out Samu Castillejo's effort for the Italian side. The result leaves Lille on eight points at the top of Group H, a point ahead of Milan with two more games to play with qualification to the knockout stages still not assured after Sparta Prague moved up to six points with victory over Celtic.

Lille nearly took an early lead when Sandro Tonali lost possession near his box, allowing Yusuf Yazici to take a shot on goal. However, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was relieved to see it curl wide. Tonali then made up for his near-costly error with a sublime through ball in the opening minute of the second half, releasing Ante Rebic who pulled it back for Castillejo to score the opening goal.

Lille pulled one back almost 20 minutes later when a quick throw-in caught Milan's defence off guard and a smart passing move allowed Jonathan David to control a cross to set up Bamba, who found the back of the net with a deflected shot. Lille host Sparta Prague next week while Milan host Celtic.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Chalo march gets overwhelming response from women

Farmers Delhi Chalo protest on Thursday saw an overwhelming response from women as they joined elderly farmers and youth to press the Centre to scrap three farm laws. Stating that they were ready for a do or die battle against the union gov...

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results from its late-stage study.Inst...

French police watchdog to investigate alleged beating of Black man

French authorities are investigating allegations that a Black music producer was physically attacked and racially abused during a police check in Paris after CCTV footage of the beating was released. The incident was captured on closed circ...

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020