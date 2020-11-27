Soccer-Dortmund say will host Liverpool vs Midtjylland Champions League game

Borussia Dortmund said they will host Liverpool's Champions League group stage match against Midtjylland on Dec. 9 after the fixture was moved from Denmark due to COVID-19 regulations in Britain. The game had been due to take place at Midtjylland's MCH Arena in Herning but was moved to a neutral venue because of the UK government's requirement for those returning from Denmark to quarantine for 14 days, the Bundesliga club said.

"The UEFA Champions League group match between Midtjylland and Liverpool on Dec. 9 will be held at Signal Iduna Park," Dortmund said in a statement. "The reason for the change in venue is the UK coronavirus regulations, which dictate that people returning from Denmark must spend 14 days in quarantine.

"Instead, Midtjylland and Liverpool - led by former BVB coach Juergen Klopp - will now go head-to-head in Dortmund." The venue change has not been confirmed by either club or UEFA.

Liverpool, who defeated Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield last month, can qualify for the last 16 with a win over Ajax Amsterdam next week.

