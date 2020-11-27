Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dortmund say will host Liverpool vs Midtjylland Champions League game

The game had been due to take place at Midtjylland's MCH Arena in Herning but was moved to a neutral venue because of the UK government's requirement for those returning from Denmark to quarantine for 14 days, the Bundesliga club said. "The UEFA Champions League group match between Midtjylland and Liverpool on Dec. 9 will be held at Signal Iduna Park," Dortmund said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:35 IST
Soccer-Dortmund say will host Liverpool vs Midtjylland Champions League game

Borussia Dortmund said they will host Liverpool's Champions League group stage match against Midtjylland on Dec. 9 after the fixture was moved from Denmark due to COVID-19 regulations in Britain. The game had been due to take place at Midtjylland's MCH Arena in Herning but was moved to a neutral venue because of the UK government's requirement for those returning from Denmark to quarantine for 14 days, the Bundesliga club said.

"The UEFA Champions League group match between Midtjylland and Liverpool on Dec. 9 will be held at Signal Iduna Park," Dortmund said in a statement. "The reason for the change in venue is the UK coronavirus regulations, which dictate that people returning from Denmark must spend 14 days in quarantine.

"Instead, Midtjylland and Liverpool - led by former BVB coach Juergen Klopp - will now go head-to-head in Dortmund." The venue change has not been confirmed by either club or UEFA.

Liverpool, who defeated Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield last month, can qualify for the last 16 with a win over Ajax Amsterdam next week.

Also Read: Soccer-Dortmund's Haaland wins 2020 Golden Boy award

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020