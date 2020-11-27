Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit returned to Mumbai after IPL to attend to his ailing father: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday clarified the reason behind batsman Rohit Sharma not travelling to Australia with the rest of the squad after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:41 IST
Rohit returned to Mumbai after IPL to attend to his ailing father: BCCI
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ Rohit Sharma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday clarified the reason behind batsman Rohit Sharma not travelling to Australia with the rest of the squad after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. Rohit was rested for the white-ball leg, but his participation in the Test series is not confirmed as he would be undergoing a further injury assessment on December 11.

The BCCI has clarified that Rohit returned to India to attend to his ailing father. The board also clarified that the batsman went to National Cricket Academy (NCA) after ensuring that his father was okay. "Rohit is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Rohit Sharma's next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," the BCCI stated in its official release.

On Thursday, India skipper Virat Kohli had shed light regarding the whole injury management issue involving Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper clarified that before the first selection meeting for the Australia tour, Rohit was advised two weeks of rest. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," Kohli had said during the virtual press conference on Thursday.

"After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added. After the white-ball leg comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia is on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020