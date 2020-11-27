Left Menu
West Indies players take a knee in support of 'BLM'

Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand, West Indies players took a knee to show their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement here at Eden Park on Friday.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:16 IST
West Indies players take a knee ahead of the game (Image: Windies Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"The fight against Inequality & Racism continues.#MenInMaroon #TeamWI," Windies Cricket tweeted. The 'Black Lives Matter' movement had gained momentum after the death of an African-American man named George Floyd in May this year after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism. Meanwhile, West Indies suffered a middle-order collapse after getting off to a good start against New Zealand.

The Kieron Pollard-led side were 55/0 after three overs and went on to lose five wickets for just four runs in the next 2.1 overs. (ANI)

