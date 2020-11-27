Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every defender was scared of Maradona's balance and acceleration, says India coach Stimac

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac recalled his encounter with Argentina legend Diego Maradona and said one could barely knock the World Cup-winning footballer down while he was running with the ball in a match.

ANI | Split | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:55 IST
Every defender was scared of Maradona's balance and acceleration, says India coach Stimac
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac and Argentina legend Diego Maradona (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac recalled his encounter with Argentina legend Diego Maradona and said one could barely knock the World Cup-winning footballer down while he was running with the ball in a match. Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. The former Croatia defender, after the legendary footballer's untimely demise, shared his emotions and recalled how in a friendly match played in Croatia, Maradona was all over the field and it was impossible for Stimac to stop the legend.

"His balance and acceleration were things that every defender was scared of. You could barely knock him down while he was running with the ball. His no-look passes were intimidating," AIFF quoted Stimac as saying. Stimac played against Maradona on two occasions. First in the 1992-93 La Liga season, when the latter represented Sevilla while Stimac was donning the Cadiz CF shirt.

The second occasion was before the FIFA World Cup 1994 when Argentina played an international friendly against Croatia. "We played a friendly match in Zagreb, Croatia before they would travel to the USA to participate in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Very often, he was dropping deep to receive the ball, and his long deliveries to (Gabriel) Batistuta and (Caludio) Caniggia were absolutely perfect," the Indian head coach said.

"He was everywhere on the pitch. Sometimes, he was running past the defender through the right-flank. Next, he was seen playing a quick one-two with the forwards to work an attacking move. It was a menacing task to contain with the deadly attackers, obviously led by none but Diego and as a central defender, it was a real test for me," Stimac added. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Stimac said that the passion Maradona showed for football even after his playing days was unbelievable. The Indian head coach recalled another incident where he saw Maradona jump like a kid after Argentina defeated Croatia in the 2016 Davis Cup final. "At the 2016 Davis Cup final in Zagreb, he had travelled all the way to cheer for Argentina when they faced off with Croatia. The amount of passion he showed when the likes of Del Potro and Delbonis were breaking sweat on the court was unbelievable," Stimac said.

"Finally, Argentina beat Croatia to lift the trophy and you won't believe, he was jumping like a kid in the VVIP Box. Little did I know that it was going to be our last meeting," he added. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia working on contingency options after COVID-19 hit

Philip Greens Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business. Sky News reported it risked collapsing in days, ...

Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Musevenis rule. Wine, whos...

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020