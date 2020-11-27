Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp "The best through my lifetime. When you see a beautiful church you are taken back, this was a similar feeling I had when Diego scored." Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti "Maradona was a fantastic player, the best player on the planet at that time.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:51 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp

"The best through my lifetime. Maybe it is not right anymore because I have seen Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Lionel (Messi) many times now as well. In my own playing career, he was the standout player. "His life I think shows how nice and how difficult life can be when you are a world class footballer.

"I met him once. For a player of my level meeting him was like meeting the Pope." Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

"He was for us, and will continue to be, an idol. Given the fact he is not here with us anymore brings us great sadness. Having lost an idol, it's something that makes us feel weak. "Maradona was an artist. To give one example that stands out: the songs written about him are extraordinary and I read 10 texts after his death that have been emotional.

"I don't recall where I was (when I watched the 'Hand of God' goal) but the expression of a work of art is something that you can't put to too many things. When you see a beautiful church you are taken back, this was a similar feeling I had when Diego scored." Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

"Maradona was a fantastic player, the best player on the planet at that time. He came to Napoli and Napoli became the toughest opponent when I was with Milan. "I played against him a lot of times – sometimes I was not able to stop him. I tried to kick him, sometimes, but he was so, so strong and so fast. I have fantastic memories of him.

"At the end of our careers, I met him two or three times. He was a really funny guy, a really good man. Of course, he had a very intense life. But he was – and still will be – a legend of football. "Napoli loves Maradona. With Maradona, they had the best period in the history of the club. Maradona brought the Napoli supporters to heaven.

"You cannot say who was the best, Maradona or Pele, but they are both legends. They helped football be more important in the world." Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter

"He was and is an iconic figure in football. I remember watching him in the 1986 World Cup and it was an amazing experience as an 11-year-old. "It was like seeing football in a completely different way. He was amazing and of course, thoughts go out to his family. What a life he led, what a legend he is."

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce "Whenever he was on the TV and any game he was involved in, I would tune in to watch him. It's a sadness that we've lost a great, great footballer. Maradona was simply the best." (Compiled by Arvind Sriram and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harassed over marriage, girl sets herself ablaze, dies

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being harassed by a man who wanted to marry her died on Friday after she set herself on fire in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district, police said. According to a complaint, Zamin, alias Bablu, who is presently...

Motor racing-Hamilton sets early practice pace in Bahrain

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Fridays opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a one-two for Mercedes. The Briton, who equalled Michael Schumachers record...

Vistara to operate Mumbai-London flights thrice a week from Jan 16

Vistara on Friday said it will operate flights on the Mumbai-London route thrice a week from January 16 onward using its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Currently, the full-service carrier is operating flights on the Delhi-London rout...

GDP contraction slows to 7.5 per cent in Q2, India officially enters recession

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July to September quarter Q2 FY21, government data showed here on Friday. Though this is a rebound from the earlier quarter but with this contraction Indian economy has hit technical rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020