Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bowl when time is right but we need to groom other all-rounders too: Hardik

He will bowl only when the time is right, said India's top all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday, urging the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia here.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:50 IST
Will bowl when time is right but we need to groom other all-rounders too: Hardik

He will bowl only when the time is right, said India's top all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday, urging the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia here. The flamboyant all-rounder, who is remodelling his action after a back surgery, is still not ready for that workload which is affecting the balance of the side, an admission that came from skipper Virat Kohli himself.

"I am working on my bowling. I am going to come in when the time is right," Pandya, who scored 90 off 76 balls during his team's 66-run loss on Friday, said at the post-match press conference. The Indians conceded 374 runs to the home team.

For the Baroda man, it is important that once he starts bowling in match situations, he is able to deliver at optimum speeds required for producing quality performances. "I want to be at 100 per cent of my bowling capacity. I want to bowl at speeds that are required at the international level," said the all-rounder, who has started bowling in the nets.

With another 10 months left for the ICC T20 World Cup, Pandya indicated that starting bowling is something that he wants to do keeping long-term goals and big events in mind. "We are thinking about long term. We are thinking about the T20 World Cup and other important tournaments where my bowling will be of even more importance," he said.

"When you've 375 to chase, everyone has to play with intent. Nothing else one can do. You cannot be planning too much." Pandya made no bones that India should also look at all-round options considering that a sixth bowling option is a must for balance of an ODI team. "I think, maybe, we will have to find someone who has already played India and groom them and find a way to make them play," he said.

"It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers, because then if somebody is having an off day, you won't have someone to fulfill (that role)," he said about a collective flop-show by the Indian bowling. ".....more than injury, it is about the sixth bowler's role. If someone is having a bad day, so the other guys gets more cushion," he said.

Asked about options available, the junior Pandya in a tongue-in-cheek reply urged the selectors to look at his elder brother Krunal, who is a spin bowing all-rounder. "…may be you can name it who all are there… maybe we should look in the Pandya family only," he quipped.

Known for his colourful and once controversial life, Pandya junior feels a lot more calm now that he has become a father. "When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.

He is longing to see his infant son Agasthya, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series. "I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Welshman Owens excited as he prepares to officiate in 100th test

Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens said he feels the same buzz that he did while officiating in his first test nearly 18 years ago, as he prepares for a record-extending 100th game in charge when France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on ...

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020