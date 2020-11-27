Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales worry about own faults over England threat

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones wants his team to focus on fixing their own deficiencies rather than being overly concerned about the threat of England when the two old rivals meet in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:51 IST
Rugby-Wales worry about own faults over England threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones wants his team to focus on fixing their own deficiencies rather than being overly concerned about the threat of England when the two old rivals meet in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli on Saturday. Wales have won only one of their past seven tests, a far from convincing 18-0 triumph over Georgia with a second string at Parc y Scarlets last weekend, and go into the weekend's match in the new style competition as underdogs.

"We know our deficiencies and what we need to improve," Wyn Jones told a news conference on Friday. "We also know their threats and what they're going to bring but you cannot spend too much time focusing on the opposition."

Wales have restored their side to full strength for the meeting with England, which is the second between the neighbours this year. But since England's narrow 33-30 victory at Twickenham in March, results for the two countries have gone in different directions.

England went on to win the Six Nations and have been victorious in the opening two games of the Autumn Nations Cup while Wales have tumbled to defeats to France, Ireland and Scotland since a return to playing after the COVID-19 lockdown of earlier in the year. "They've carried on in a similar vein to how they left off," Wyn Jones said of England.

"The strength in depth that they have in a lot of positions is clear to see, plus their consistency. They have players that go under the radar and underpin their star names. "But we're just going to go about our business. We have to focus on ourselves a lot more than on them," he added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Welshman Owens excited as he prepares to officiate in 100th test

Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens said he feels the same buzz that he did while officiating in his first test nearly 18 years ago, as he prepares for a record-extending 100th game in charge when France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on ...

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020