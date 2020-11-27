Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rooney ready to hang up his boots if named Derby boss

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is prepared to call time on his playing career if asked to fill the position of manager left vacant following Phillip Cocu's sacking, the former England captain said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:46 IST
Soccer-Rooney ready to hang up his boots if named Derby boss

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is prepared to call time on his playing career if asked to fill the position of manager left vacant following Phillip Cocu's sacking, the former England captain said on Friday. Player-coach Rooney has been assisted by Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker following Dutchman Cocu's departure this month and will take sole charge of the Championship (second-tier) club when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

"If I'm managing the team for a longer scale, I don't think it's possible to manage and play, so that (no longer playing) is a possibility," Rooney was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "If I'm not managing the team and I'm part of the coaching staff then I'll continue to play, but if I'm asked to manage the team on a full-time basis then, of course, that will be the end of my playing days, yes."

Bottom-placed Derby have lost their last two matches, against Bristol City and Middlesbrough, and Rooney said his team needed one voice to help them arrest their slump. "We discussed it and felt that I was the right man to do that... for the players to also have that clarity of knowing that there's one person in charge is important," Rooney told the Derby website.

"We're preparing the sessions (together) but ultimately the final decisions are on me. I'll take the responsibility for that in the same way I'll take responsibility for the result. "I've made it clear that going into management is what I want to do and it's an exciting time for myself to prepare the team, to pick the team... obviously see things during the game which I can have an effect on from the sidelines."

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian politics hit by wave of violence ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilians return to the polls in 57 cities on Sunday for the runoffs of municipal elections that have seen surging violence involving assassinations and physical attacks on candidates.In two months of campaigning leading up to the first ro...

Ranaut's `PoK' comment was unfortunate: Hasan Mushrif

Actor Kangana Ranauts tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK was unfortunate, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The Bombay High Court earlier in the day declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC a...

Bhumi Pednekar gives sneak-peek of love-ballad 'Baras Baras' from 'Durgamati'

Ahead of the release of the first song Baras Baras from her upcoming horror-thriller Durgamati, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday gave a glimpse of the track to her fans. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a teaser of the song th...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020