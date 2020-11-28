Left Menu
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane tests positive for coronavirus

Nepal cricketer and Hobart Hurricanes spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season ten.

Nepal cricketer and Hobart Hurricanes spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season ten. The star international T20 player confirmed on Saturday that he has COVID-19 but his health is improving a little bit as of now. He also said he will return to the field if everything goes well.

"Hi Everyone, Greetings to all. Its my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers," Lamichhane tweeted. Lamichhane, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was roped in by Hurricanes last week to complete their squad for the upcoming BBL.

The 20-year-old Nepali spinner had burst onto the radar of Australian cricket fans when he made his BBL debut for Melbourne Stars two years ago. In his previous two seasons, he took 26 wickets at an average of 19.80 in 20 matches. Earlier in the week, Cricket Australia had announced that every club will get to play in front of their home crowd subject to the public health situation in the BBL

Perth will host five matches in January including four home games for the Scorchers while 11 games have been penciled in for Melbourne. Five of these will be held at Marvel Stadium, with six at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the cricket body had confirmed. In the tenth season of BBL which gets underway on December 10, the final day of the regular season will be played on January 26 and feature a triple-header split between the SCG (one match) and MCG (two matches).

The five-match finals series begins on Friday, January 29. The final has been slated for Saturday, February 6. (ANI)

