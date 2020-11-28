Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: No sixth bowling option in Pandya's absence since 2019 WC, says Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the lack of a sixth bowling option is hurting Virat Kohli's side and he also threw light on how there is a lack of fast-bowling all-round options.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:28 IST
Ind vs Aus: No sixth bowling option in Pandya's absence since 2019 WC, says Gambhir
All-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the lack of a sixth bowling option is hurting Virat Kohli's side and he also threw light on how there is a lack of fast-bowling all-round options. Gambhir gave his remark as India stumbled to a 66-run loss against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Aaron Finch's side scored 374/6 in the fifty overs while India was restricted to 308/8.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini conceded more than 80 runs in their quota of ten overs, and not having a sixth bowling option hurt India as Virat Kohli had to return to his main five-bowlers even when they were leaking runs. "It has been happening since the last World Cup, if Hardik Pandya is not fit to bowl, then where is your sixth bowling option? Even if Rohit Sharma comes back into the lineup, the problem you are facing now, you will face the same going ahead. There is no one in top six who can give you a couple of overs," Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

"If you see the Australian side, they have got Moises Henriques who can give you a couple of overs, they have Sean Abbott who is a bowling all-rounder. If you talk about India, if Hardik Pandya is unfit then where is your sixth bowling option? I can only think of Vijay Shankar as the other all-rounder, does he have the same impact batting at number five-six, and can he give you eight-nine overs? I have my doubts," he added. All-rounder Pandya scored 90 runs in the first ODI and after the conclusion of the match, he admitted that will only bowl once he returns to full fitness. India had tried Vijay Shankar as an option in the 2019 World Cup, and after that, the side has been reluctant to try him out consistently in white-ball format.

"It is a process. I am looking at a long-term goal where I want to be 100 per cent of my bowling capacity for the most important games. The World Cups are coming. More crucial series are coming. Whenever it is required," Pandya had said in a virtual press-conference after the match. "I am thinking like a long-term plan, not short term where I exhaust myself and maybe have something else [injury] which is not there. So it is going to be a process, which I am following. I can't tell you exactly when I am going to bowl but the process is on. In the nets, I am bowling. It is just that I am not game-ready but I am bowling. It is all about confidence and the skill has to be at an international level," he added.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the second ODI on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charge sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. Besides Goswami, two others are also acc...

Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Mi...

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

Irans supreme leader on Saturday called for the definitive punishment of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehrans disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspect...

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020