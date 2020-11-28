Left Menu
Development News Edition

India missing "skill and character" of Dhoni: Holding

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding feels that despite a star-studded batting line-up, the Indian team is missing the "skill and character" that the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to display during big run chases. Fantastic batting line-up, but MS Dhoni was a special man in the run-chase," Holding said. The former cricketer turned commentator also slammed India's sloppy display on the field.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:39 IST
India missing "skill and character" of Dhoni: Holding

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding feels that despite a star-studded batting line-up, the Indian team is missing the "skill and character" that the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to display during big run chases. The Indian team looked completely out of sorts as a unit in the opening ODI against Australia. After a listless bowling display that helped the home side reach 374 for 6, the Men in Blue crumbled under pressure, slumping to a 66-run defeat.

"It was always going to be difficult for India to chase that down. One thing India will struggle with is the loss of Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Holding said in a YouTube chat show 'Holding Nothing Back'. The 66-year-old further said that India missed the composure and control of Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August this year.

"Dhoni comes in to this Indian batting order halfway down and he usually takes control while chasing. India have chased so well in the past with MS Dhoni in the team. "This batting line-up that they have got is still very talented - we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. Hardik played a beautiful knock but they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just his skills but his strength of character," he added.

Holding said the Indian team felt more confident going about run chases with Dhoni in the side. "They have never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what MS Dhoni is capable of and their batting is capable of." Dhoni's calmness was a big factor in run-chases. "We never see Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase." The former pacer added that Dhoni not only assessed the situation well but also provided support and insights to the person batting alongside him. "Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting line-up, but MS Dhoni was a special man in the run-chase," Holding said.

The former cricketer turned commentator also slammed India's sloppy display on the field. "India didn't help themselves with their fielding. The SCG is a big ground but the boundary rope was still in from the extremes of the boundary." Kohli and company dropped at least four catches, missed a run out opportunity apart from several sloppy fielding efforts. "India slipped up on quite a few occasions, with balls going over the fielders' heads and not going for sixes. There's no way you should be that far within the boundary.

"In any ground, it's a basic principle that you should not be that far in that the ball can go over your head and land within the boundary. If it goes over your head, it should be six and that is just basic," he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Police seize 24 kg ganja, arrest two

Twenty four kg of ganja worth Rs 3.6 lakh being transported in a tourist car with a Maharashtra registration number has been seized and two people arrested, police said. The car, carrying the contraband from Hyderabad to Mangaluru and Keral...

60 day old tiger cub rescued, efforts on to nurse it back to health

A very weak 60 day old tiger cub has been rescued from near a temple on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and efforts are on to nurse it back to health as it could not even stand now, forest department officials said on Saturday. The cub was sus...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order, says ruling based on inaccurate assessment of facts

NDTV on Saturday said markets regulator Sebis order against its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy is based on an inaccurate assessment of facts and that the company will immediately appeal against it. Sebi has barred Prannoy Roy and Radh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020