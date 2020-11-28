Left Menu
Development News Edition

National wrestling championships pushed to January last week

Since the WFI is not conducting trials, it means that Pooja Dhanda will miss the event as young Anshu Malik will compete in the 57kg category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:56 IST
National wrestling championships pushed to January last week

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has postponed next month's national championship to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that the prevailing conditions have forced them to push the Nationals by at least a month.

"The situation is far from ideal. It is not possible to conduct Nationals. We will try to host the championships towards the end of January next year," said Tomar. It means the next year will see two national championships.

"We have done that in the past too when circumstances dictated such a step," Tomar said. This year's championships were scheduled to be held in Gonda, UP from December 18-20 but Tomar said if there are more interested states, they might consider changing the venue. The WFI official also said that they are ready to send the Indian team for the individual World Cup, set to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from December 12-18.

The gold medal winner will get prize money of 4000 Swiss Francs while the runner-up will be richer by 3000 Swiss Francs. The bronze medal winner get 1500. "We decided against hosting the trials and are sending the same wrestlers who competed in the Asian Championship in New Delhi in February. Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Jitender Kumar (74kg) and Sombir Rathi (92kg) have asked for exemption and we have granted it," he said.

"While Bajrang, Vinesh and Sombir's categories will go unrepresented, Nar Singh Yadav will compete for India in the 74kg," he added. Since the WFI is not conducting trials, it means that Pooja Dhanda will miss the event as young Anshu Malik will compete in the 57kg category. It will also ensure that Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik competes in the 65kg category since her new nemesis Sonam Malik had competed in 62kg during the Asian event.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Police seize 24 kg ganja, arrest two

Twenty four kg of ganja worth Rs 3.6 lakh being transported in a tourist car with a Maharashtra registration number has been seized and two people arrested, police said. The car, carrying the contraband from Hyderabad to Mangaluru and Keral...

60 day old tiger cub rescued, efforts on to nurse it back to health

A very weak 60 day old tiger cub has been rescued from near a temple on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and efforts are on to nurse it back to health as it could not even stand now, forest department officials said on Saturday. The cub was sus...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order, says ruling based on inaccurate assessment of facts

NDTV on Saturday said markets regulator Sebis order against its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy is based on an inaccurate assessment of facts and that the company will immediately appeal against it. Sebi has barred Prannoy Roy and Radh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020