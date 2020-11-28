Bengal T20 Challenge: Manoj Tiwary ruled out due to knee injury

Left Menu
Mohun Bagan AC batsman Manoj Tiwary was on Saturday ruled out from the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge. The batsman had undergone an MRI on his left knee, and after the reports came in, Tiwary has been ruled out from the tournament.

Mohun Bagan AC batsman Manoj Tiwary was on Saturday ruled out from the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge. The batsman had undergone an MRI on his left knee, and after the reports came in, Tiwary has been ruled out from the tournament. "The MRI report on his left knee is in and the doctors have ruled out Manoj Tiwary from the tournament," Jt Secretary Debabrata Das said in an official release.

Earlier, Manoj Tiwary had undergone an MRI through a green corridor provided under COVID-19 protocols. Sayantan Basu, who is in the bio-bubble in Novotel, on examining Tiwary had prescribed an MRI on his left knee. "We are happy that we have been able to follow the bio-secure SOP in its letter and spirit. The bio bubble demands certain strict protocols and all of that was followed thanks to the cooperation of the hospital. Safety of our players is our prime concern and we are happy to have been able to live up to the bars set under the new normal way," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya had said.

Tiwary had guided his side Mohun Bagan to a win in their first match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The right-handed batsman had scored 61 runs off 39 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. (ANI)

