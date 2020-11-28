Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF says not much option than approaching court regarding elections

"In view of the AIFF Constitution not confirmed as per sports code and keeping in mind the threat posed by the fast-evolving COVID situation, the AIFF does not have options apart from seeking an extension in the court," a source told PTI on Sunday. "The committee's term is set to end on 21st December 2020 but the lack of a constitution on the lines of the National Sports Code derives that the AIFF are unable to hold elections to form the next executive committee," another source added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:25 IST
AIFF says not much option than approaching court regarding elections

The All India Football Federation fears suspension by FIFA if an ad-hoc body is placed in charge during its AGM next month as it seeks to avoid conducting elections due to a lack of Sports Code compliant constitution. People aware of the development in the federation said that the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic has also discouraged the AIFF from going ahead with the elections during its Annual General Meeting on December 21.

The four-year term of the current executive committee, led by Praful Patel, ends next month and the AIFF has announced that its AGM will be held as scheduled. "In view of the AIFF Constitution not confirmed as per sports code and keeping in mind the threat posed by the fast-evolving COVID situation, the AIFF does not have options apart from seeking an extension in the court," a source told PTI on Sunday.

"The committee's term is set to end on 21st December 2020 but the lack of a constitution on the lines of the National Sports Code derives that the AIFF are unable to hold elections to form the next executive committee," another source added. In this scenario, if the term of the current committee expires and the court "appoints an ad-hoc administrator to take charge of Indian FA, there is a high chance of FIFA banning India".

"Hence, AIFF had no other option but to appeal to the Supreme Court to extend the term of the current committee or give any other directions as necessary," the source said. In October 2017, the Delhi High Court stated that the elections were held without following the then newly-implemented National Sports Code and appointed former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi as an independent administrator to look after the AIFF's affairs until fresh elections are held.

The AIFF went on to approach the Supreme Court against the decision, arguing that "India was in danger of being de-recognised by FIFA". The Supreme Court stayed the High Court's ruling in November and appointed ombudsmen (Qureshi and former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly) to formulate a new AIFF constitution within eight weeks and then conduct elections.

The court allowed the current executive committee members to discharge their duties till then. "They are unable to conduct fresh elections due to lack of a constitution," the source said. AIFF's last elections were contested because the legality of the existing constitution was challenged back then.

As far as the formulation of the constitution is concerned, it "depends on the ombudsmen and their propositions". "AIFF has communicated with them regularly as and when required." Asked when the federation is contemplating holding the elections, sources said it may not be possible to give a time frame anytime soon.

"As of now, it's not possible to mention a timeline but the AIFF is awaiting directions from the Supreme Court." PTI AH PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Six killed in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Six people died in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Saturday, according to police. The first incident took place around 3.15 am when an SUV collided with a privately-operated bus that w...

Not following a trend works best for music industry, says Himesh Reshammiya

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is back as a judge on the 12th season of singing reality show Indian Idol, believes the culture of following any kind of trend in the music industry should end and one must rather focus on coming up wit...

People News Roundup: Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to freeAmerican singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to...

Ind vs Aus: Something needs to be done about slow over-rates, says Zampa

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has admitted that something definitely needs to be done about the slow over-rates in cricket. His remark came after the conclusion of the first ODI between India and Australia. The Indian team was fined 20 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020