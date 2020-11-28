Premier League: Liverpool, Brighton play out 1-1 draw at Falmer Stadium

Liverpool and Brighton on Saturday played out a 1-1 draw at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League 2020-21 season. With this result, Liverpool have risen to the top of the Premier League standings with 21 points from 10 matches.

In the 19th minute of the match, Brighton was awarded a penalty as Liverpool's Neco Williams' tackle brought down Brighton's Aaron Connolly. However, Brighton were not able to capitalise on the opportunity as Neal Maupay ended up missing the penalty. Liverpool seemed to have got their first goal in the 34th minute as Mohamed Salah netted the ball into the goalpost, but after consulting with Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Salah was deemed off-side and the goal did not count.

Both sides were not able to break the deadlock and as a result, the scoreline remained 0-0 at the half-time mark. Liverpool finally got the much-needed goal in the 60th minute and it came through the effort of the in-form man Diogo Jota. Salah had tucked the ball around the corner to find Jota and the forward struck a precise low shot to give Liverpool the lead.

However, in the dying minutes of the match, Brighton was awarded a penalty and the side got the equalising goal. Liverpool's Andy Robertson ended up giving a penalty and Pascal Gros scored the goal for Brighton. In the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and Liverpool failed to register the full three points. (ANI)