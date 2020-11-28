Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narsingh tests positive for COVID on return to mat

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year ban, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh. Besides the wrestling duo, physiotherapist Vishal Rai has also tested positive for the deadly virus. "All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat's Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure," the SAI said.

PTI | Sonepat | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:11 IST
Narsingh tests positive for COVID on return to mat
Narsingh (74kg category), who became eligible to compete once again in August this year and Gurpreet (77kg) both are asymptomatic, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year ban, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh. Narsingh is scheduled to take part in his first international tournament in four years in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12 to 18 after being named as Jitender Kinha's replacement in 74kg category.

Narsingh (74kg category), who became eligible to compete once again in August this year and Gurpreet (77kg) both are asymptomatic, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement. Besides the wrestling duo, physiotherapist Vishal Rai has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

"All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat's Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure," the SAI said. "The wrestlers had rejoined the national camp in SAI Sonepat after their Diwali break and were in quarantine. As per Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, they were tested on the 6th day i.e. Friday 27th and their report came today." Earlier in September, three senior men's grapplers -- Deepak Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) returned positive for the virus after reporting for the camp.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah appeals farmers to go to Burari ground; says ready to hold talks as soon as they shift

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designate...

Farmers to decide next course of action on Sunday

Farmers will stay wherever they are for now and the next course of action will be decided on Sunday, a union leader said. Bharatiya Kisan Union Dakaunda president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone said no decision has yet been taken on shi...

'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 17 years: Preity Zinta reminisces memories of film

Celebrating seventeen years of the blockbuster movie Kal Ho Na Ho, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Saturday reminisced her memories of the film by sharing a clip of a song from the movie. The Veer Zara actor took to Instagram and wrote, Re...

Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades during a protest march against police violence in Paris on Saturday after masked protesters launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones. The majority of the thousands of prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020