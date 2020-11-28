Left Menu
Golf-Meronk overcomes rocky start to keep Alfred Dunhill Championship lead

Meronk, whose only win on tour came at the Open de Portugal last year, bogeyed the third and fourth holes, but three birdies on the back nine took him to 14-under par and the outright lead heading into Sunday. The 27-year-old is one shot ahead of South African teenager Jayden Schaper, who carded an eagle and two birdies in his final four holes to shoot into contention with a 67 as he seeks his maiden tour success in his first year as a professional.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:17 IST
Meronk, whose only win on tour came at the Open de Portugal last year, bogeyed the third and fourth holes, but three birdies on the back nine took him to 14-under par and the outright lead heading into Sunday.

Poland's Adrian Meronk will go into the final round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship with a slender one-shot lead at Leopard Creek Country Club after overcoming a difficult start to card a 71 on Saturday. Meronk, whose only win on tour came at the Open de Portugal last year, bogeyed the third and fourth holes, but three birdies on the back nine took him to 14-under par and the outright lead heading into Sunday.

The 27-year-old is one shot ahead of South African teenager Jayden Schaper, who carded an eagle and two birdies in his final four holes to shoot into contention with a 67 as he seeks his maiden tour success in his first year as a professional. A further two shots back on his own in third is home player Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68).

Dane Joachim Hansen (73), who won his first Tour title last weekend at the Joburg Open, briefly led again in the third round before an eight on the par-four 11th saw him finish his round on nine-under-par.

